a year ago
BRIEF-Metric Mobility Solutions says purchase and transfer agreement concluded
September 30, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Metric Mobility Solutions says purchase and transfer agreement concluded

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Metric Mobility Solutions AG :

* Purchase and transfer agreement concluded by Metric Mobility Solutions and Almex GmbH as well as Tri Star Security Pte. Ltd; consolidated H1 2016 earnings below target

* Total purchase price in lower seven digit (euros) range was agreed

* In addition, parking systems business unit (Metric UK) is acquired through purchase of all company shares in Metric Group Holdings Ltd. by Tri Star Security Pte. Ltd (share deal)

* Reports a negative operating result (EBIT) for group amounting to 29.9 million euros ($33.40 million) for 1st half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8952 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

