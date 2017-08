Sept 30 (Reuters) - Shortcut Media AB :

* Acquires 60 pct of shares in Goodmotion AB

* Purchase price to be paid in cash - partly on effective date and partly during period of three years

* Goodmotion is Stockholm-based production studio specializing in high-end 3D-animation and visual effects

* Goodmotion had in 2015 revenue of about 5 million Swedish crowns ($580,599)

