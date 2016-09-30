BRIEF-Vindico Group to acquire AB Gothia Kameraövervakning

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Vindico Group AB :

* Has signed Letter of Intent (LoI) for acquisition of AB Gothia Kameraövervakning, provider of CCTV technology

* Deal is planned to be financed via private placements and issue of warrants

* To issue 3.8 million shares towards FJHA Holding AB at price 1.30 Swedish crown per share

* Purchase price to include cash contribution of 850,000 crowns financed via issue of 0.7 million new shares towards Fore C Investment Holding ABN at price 1.30 crowns per share

* Both share issues to result in total dilution effect of about 29 pct

* To issue 0.7 million warrants with exercise date in 2 years at 2.70 crowns per share

* FJHA Holding holds 20 pct stake in Jovitech Invest AB, which is owned by Vindico Group's major shareholder and Chairman, Group Carl Schneider

* FJHA Holding is owned in 20 pct by Fore C Investment Holding AB

