FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Vindico Group to acquire AB Gothia Kameraövervakning
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
September 30, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vindico Group to acquire AB Gothia Kameraövervakning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Vindico Group AB :

* Has signed Letter of Intent (LoI) for acquisition of AB Gothia Kameraövervakning, provider of CCTV technology

* Deal is planned to be financed via private placements and issue of warrants

* To issue 3.8 million shares towards FJHA Holding AB at price 1.30 Swedish crown per share

* Purchase price to include cash contribution of 850,000 crowns financed via issue of 0.7 million new shares towards Fore C Investment Holding ABN at price 1.30 crowns per share

* Both share issues to result in total dilution effect of about 29 pct

* To issue 0.7 million warrants with exercise date in 2 years at 2.70 crowns per share

* FJHA Holding holds 20 pct stake in Jovitech Invest AB, which is owned by Vindico Group's major shareholder and Chairman, Group Carl Schneider

* FJHA Holding is owned in 20 pct by Fore C Investment Holding AB

Source text: bit.ly/2dc92r8

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.