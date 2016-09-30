FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bombardier signs contract to supply 665 new Bombardier Aventra vehicles to Angel Trains, in UK
#Market News
September 30, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bombardier signs contract to supply 665 new Bombardier Aventra vehicles to Angel Trains, in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* Bombardier says new trains are expected to be delivered between January 2019 and September 2020

* Bombardier wins rolling stock and maintenance contracts for Abellio's East Anglia franchise in the UK

* Rolling stock contract is valued at about $1.1 billion and maintenance contract valued at approximately $108 million

* Signed contract to supply 665 new Bombardier aventra vehicles to angel trains, for Abellio on its East Anglia rail franchise in UK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

