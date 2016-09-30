FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kames Capital removes fair-value adjustment on UK property income fund
#Financials
September 30, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kames Capital removes fair-value adjustment on UK property income fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Aegon Nv

* Kames Capital says removes fair value adjustment on its Property Income Fund with effect from Sept. 30.

* Will also reinstate the large deal provision (LDP) to the fund and to its associated Feeder funds, with effect from Oct. 3.

* Says increasing transactional evidence has emerged in the UK commercial real estate market, which has led the funds' standing independent valuer, Jones Lang LaSalle, to remove its valuation uncertainty clause, introduced following the UK referendum on EU membership.

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

