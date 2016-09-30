FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Altisource Residential announces acquisition of about 4,250 single family rental homes
#Market News
September 30, 2016 / 7:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Altisource Residential announces acquisition of about 4,250 single family rental homes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Altisource Residential Corp

* Altisource Residential Corporation announces acquisition of approximately 4,250 single family rental homes

* Deal for $652.3 million

* Says assets were acquired from investment funds sponsored by Amherst Holdings, LLC

* Acquired portfolio of 4,262 single family rental properties for aggregate purchase price of $652.3 million in seller financed deal

* Seller financing for transaction represented 75% of purchase price and was provided pursuant to a loan agreement

* Altisource Residential Corp says acquisition of properties will keep co on track to achieve its stated goal of 10,000 rental homes by end of 2016

* Residential obtained waiver of exclusivity provisions in existing master services agreement with Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. to complete portfolio deal

* The parties agreed to certain amendments to agreement, including a contingent liquidation fee of $60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
