Sept 30 (Reuters) -

* Komercni banka says completes sale of 80 percent stake in Cataps subsidiary to Worldline SA for 727 million crowns (26.92 million euros)

* An agreement on the sale of Cataps, providing services for electronic payments and payment terminals for retailers, was signed in February, Komercni banka said (1 euro = 27.0049 Czech crowns)