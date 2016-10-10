FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Innate Pharma announced data for two Phase I studies for lirilumab and nivolumab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10(Reuters) - Innate Pharma SA :

* Announced on Sunday safety data for two Phase I studies conducted by Bristol-Myers Squibb

* Combination of lirilumab and nivolumab in Phase I study of advanced solid tumors showed no added toxicity over nivolumab monotherapy

* Data supports ongoing Phase I cohort expansion of lirilumab in combination with nivolumab

* Efficacy data will be presented at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 2016 conference

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
