BRIEF-Innate Pharma announced data for two Phase I studies for lirilumab and nivolumab

Oct 10(Reuters) - Innate Pharma SA :
* Announced on Sunday safety data for two Phase I studies conducted by Bristol-Myers Squibb
* Combination of lirilumab and nivolumab in Phase I study of advanced solid tumors showed no added toxicity over nivolumab monotherapy
* Data supports ongoing Phase I cohort expansion of lirilumab in combination with nivolumab
* Efficacy data will be presented at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 2016 conference
