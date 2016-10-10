UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 10
Oct 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 20-24 points, or 0.3 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.24 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 10Innate Pharma SA :
* Announced on Sunday safety data for two Phase I studies conducted by Bristol-Myers Squibb
* Combination of lirilumab and nivolumab in Phase I study of advanced solid tumors showed no added toxicity over nivolumab monotherapy
* Data supports ongoing Phase I cohort expansion of lirilumab in combination with nivolumab
* Efficacy data will be presented at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 2016 conference
* Press release - first positive phase 3 results in adjuvant setting for renal cell carcinoma show sutent (sunitinib) extended disease free survival after surgical removal
* Exelixis announces positive results from phase 2 cabosun trial of cabozantinib versus sunitinib in previously untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma presented at esmo 2016