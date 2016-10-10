FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Banco BPI signs agreement to sell 2 pct in BFA to Unitel
October 10, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Banco BPI signs agreement to sell 2 pct in BFA to Unitel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Banco BPI SA :

* Said on Friday it had signed an agreement with Unitel to sell a 2 percent stake in Banco de Fomento Angola (BFA) for 28 million euros ($31.4 million)

* Upon the sale Banco BPI will hold a 48.1 percent stake in BFA, the stake of Unitel will be increased to 51.9 percent

* The parties had also signed a new shareholder agreement related to BFA

* The contract is dependant on authorization from Banco Nacional de Angola and on approval of Banco BPI's General Meeting

Source text: bit.ly/2ei2lGj

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8928 euros Gdynia Newsroom

