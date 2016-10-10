BRIEF-Banco BPI signs agreement to sell 2 pct in BFA to Unitel

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Banco BPI SA :
* Said on Friday it had signed an agreement with Unitel to sell a 2 percent stake in Banco de Fomento Angola (BFA) for 28 million euros ($31.4 million)
* Upon the sale Banco BPI will hold a 48.1 percent stake in BFA, the stake of Unitel will be increased to 51.9 percent
* The parties had also signed a new shareholder agreement related to BFA
* The contract is dependant on authorization from Banco Nacional de Angola and on approval of Banco BPI's General Meeting
