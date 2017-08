Oct 10 (Reuters) - Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):

* Arcelor Investment Services said on Friday, that 177.45 million lira ($58.18 million) nominal shares, representing 5.07 percent, owned by HSBC Trinkaus Burkhardt AG in Eregli Demir ve Celik have been transferred to Arcelor Investment Service S.A. on October 7

