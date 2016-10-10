FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2016 / 8:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Interserve to keep equipment services unit after review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Interserve Plc

* Conclusion of strategic review

* Conclusion of strategic review of equipment services

* Announces conclusion of strategic review of its equipment services business

* Board has concluded that we remain best owner for rmdk

* Rmdk contributed 32% of group total operating profit in 2015

* Whilst some of our end markets face some near term uncertainty, structural drivers for global infrastructure remain strong

* Interserve underpins our confidence in medium-term outlook and in business's ability to deliver sustainable margins above 20%, as we have previously guided.

* In rmdk, will restructure operations in a number of smaller, less attractive markets

* Interserve - non-recurring charges associated with above actions will be about £17 million, of which cash outflow in next 12 months will be approximately £5 million

* Our expectations for rmdk (not group) for full year remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
