BRIEF-U.S. FDA grants approval for LBT's APAS
* Clever Culture Systems AG is targeting to bring APAS to market in 2017 as an automated stand-alone plate reader
Oct 10 Harbourvest
* Is prepared to offer a purchase price that will be at least £783.1 million for 100% of svg capital's investment portfolio, as of July 31 2016
* Confirms that it has sent a proposal to svg capital and its advisers to acquire 100% of svg capital's investment portfolio
* Proposal to svg capital to acquire 100% of svg capital's investment portfolio is conditional on its full and final share offer lapsing.
* Calculates that purchase price would, if returned in full, enable svg capital to return in excess of 700 pence per share to shareholders
* Could complete deal in timeframe that would not be longer than that proposed by goldman sachs and canada pension plan investment board
* Expects board will be keen to explore this asset proposal given clear value uplift it represents to shareholders
* Radware announces preliminary results for third quarter 2016
* Pico Holdings, Inc announces the sale of a majority of its oil & gas assets