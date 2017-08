Oct 10 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank Alahly :

* Nine-month net profit increased to 3,088 mln EGP, up by 33 pct year on year

* Q3 net interest income 1.83 bln EGP versus 1.67 bln EGP in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)