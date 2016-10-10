BRIEF-Hills Ltd says co and Woolworths agreed to end contract entered into on Dec 3, 2014

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Hills Ltd
* Hills Limited and Woolworths Limited have agreed to end contract entered into on 3 dec 2014
* Woolworths will pay an amount to hills in settlement of all rights and obligations under licensing agreement (corrects source)
* Hills and Woolworths reach agreement on HHL brands
* terms of settlement remain confidential between parties
* Hills will record any associated increase to income and cash in its results for first half of fy17
* Hills is considering potential permanent replacement brand licensing arrangements for all hhl products