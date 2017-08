Oct 11 (Reuters) - Bossard Holding AG :

* Said Q3 sales rose year-on-year by 4.8 percent to 169.7 million Swiss francs ($173.73 million)

* Expects sales for the 2016 fiscal year to reach around 675 million francs, up from 656 million francs in the 2015 fiscal year

Source text - bit.ly/2dXPPrM

