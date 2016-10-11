BRIEF-Ming Le Sports: Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft to apply to BaFin

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ming Le Sports AG :

* Said on Monday was informed by Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft that it intends to apply to the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) for exemption from the obligation to publish and submit a mandatory offer to the shareholders of Ming Le Sports AG

* With the entry of the capital increase in the commercial register of the company, which has not yet taken place, Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft will gain control of the company

