a year ago
BRIEF-Ming Le Sports: Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft to apply to BaFin
October 11, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ming Le Sports: Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft to apply to BaFin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ming Le Sports AG :

* Said on Monday was informed by Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft that it intends to apply to the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) for exemption from the obligation to publish and submit a mandatory offer to the shareholders of Ming Le Sports AG

* With the entry of the capital increase in the commercial register of the company, which has not yet taken place, Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft will gain control of the company

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
