FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Swedish clothing sales fall 8 pct in Sept
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
October 11, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

Swedish clothing sales fall 8 pct in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Clothing sales in Sweden, measured in comparable units and in current prices, fell by 8.2 percent in September compared to the same month last year, the Swedish Trade Federation's Stilindex said on Tuesday.

Sales of shoes were down 17.9 percent.

Mikael Sandstrom, chairman of the Swedish Trade Stil, said in a statement warm weather was the main reason for the decline.

Despite strong October data from last year, Sandstrom said he expects a certain sales increase in the current month. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Daniel Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.