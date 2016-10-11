FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Twilio sees Sept quarter base revenue of $63.25 mln to $63.75 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Twilio sees Sept quarter base revenue of $63.25 mln to $63.75 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Twilio Inc :

* sees total revenue of $70.25 million to $71.25 million for three months ended September 30, 2016

* Sees Sept quarter net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.14 to $0.15

* sees over 34,000 active customer accounts as of September 30, 2016, compared to 23,822 active customer accounts as of September 30, 2015

* Sees Sept quarter base revenue of $63.25 million to $63.75 million

* sees non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.04 to $0.05 for the three months ended September 30, 2016

* sees GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.14 to $0.15 for the three months ended September 30, 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $64.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/2ebyAaQ Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.