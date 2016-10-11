FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-United Airlines Sept consolidated load factor up 0.3 points
October 11, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-United Airlines Sept consolidated load factor up 0.3 points

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc:

* Now expects Q3 consolidated passenger unit revenue to decline 5.5 percent-6 percent versus Q3 of 2015

* United reports September 2016 operational performance

* UAL's September 2016 consolidated traffic (revenue passenger miles) increased 3.9 percent

* United Continental Holdings Inc - expects third-quarter 2016 consolidated passenger unit revenue to decline 5.5 to 6.0 percent compared to q3 of 2015

* Sept consolidated capacity (available seat miles) increased 3.6 percent versus september 2015

* United Continental Holdings Inc - UAL's September 2016 consolidated load factor increased 0.3 points compared to september 2015.

* United Continental Holdings Inc - Sept RPMS 17.52 billion, up 3.9 percent; Sept ASMS 21.06 billion, up 3.6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
