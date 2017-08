Oct 11 (Reuters) - Greentown China Holdings Ltd

* Hangzhou Zhimiao entered into agreement with Zhejiang Lujiu and Longfor unit

* Deal for consideration of RMB1.10 billion

* deal for proposed joint development of land into residential properties by Zhejiang Lujiu and Longfor Subsidiary on 70:30 basis

* Total land consideration of RMB1.10 billion to be paid by cash instalments Source text (bit.ly/2dYlVUG) Further company coverage: