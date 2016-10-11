BRIEF-Nordic Camping finalizes contract with City of Helsingborg

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Nordic Camping & Resort AB :

* Says has agreed with the City of Helsingborg to convert Stenbrogården Camping to a housing facility for newly arrived and has been granted building permit

* Agreement is for a period of four years with possibility of extension

* First residents are expected to arrive during Q1 2017

* Revenue per year is estimated at about 5 million Swedish crowns ($579,837.88)

Source text: bit.ly/2d4TaIU

