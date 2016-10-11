FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Varenne invests in Net Gaming Europe AB
October 11, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Varenne invests in Net Gaming Europe AB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Net Gaming Europe AB :

* Says investment company Varenne AB has bought 3.3 million shares in Net Gaming from Henrik Kvick AB, corresponding to 5.8 pct of total number of shares and votes

* Following transaction Henrik Kvick's holding in Net Gaming is 43.7 million shares

* Varenne has also subscribed for 14 million Swedish crowns ($1.62 million) in convertible loan related to Net Gaming's acquisition of HLM Malta Ltd.

Source text: bit.ly/2d9ORr6

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.6231 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
