FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Andurand Capital's Commodities Fund up 11.1 pct in year to Sept. 30- source
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 11, 2016 / 3:16 PM / 10 months ago

Andurand Capital's Commodities Fund up 11.1 pct in year to Sept. 30- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - London-based energy hedge fund firm Andurand Capital made gains of 11.1 percent after fees in the year to end-September in its Commodities Fund, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

Andurand has amassed $1.36 billion in assets under management since it was founded by prominent oil trader Pierre Andurand in 2013, more than doubling from around $615 million in December 2015.

The Andurand Commodities Fund primarily invests in oil and oil-refined products but has a secondary focus on metals, other commodities and currencies. (Reporting by Amanda Cooper, Simon Jessop and Maiya Keidan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.