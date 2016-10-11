Andurand Capital's Commodities Fund up 11.1 pct in year to Sept. 30- source

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - London-based energy hedge fund firm Andurand Capital made gains of 11.1 percent after fees in the year to end-September in its Commodities Fund, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

Andurand has amassed $1.36 billion in assets under management since it was founded by prominent oil trader Pierre Andurand in 2013, more than doubling from around $615 million in December 2015.

The Andurand Commodities Fund primarily invests in oil and oil-refined products but has a secondary focus on metals, other commodities and currencies. (Reporting by Amanda Cooper, Simon Jessop and Maiya Keidan)