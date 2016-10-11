FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fortinet Inc sees Q3 2016 Non-GAAP EPS $0.15 to $0.16
October 11, 2016 / 9:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Fortinet Inc sees Q3 2016 Non-GAAP EPS $0.15 to $0.16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Fortinet Inc :

* Fortinet announces preliminary third quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $311 million to $316 million

* Sees Q3 2016 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15 to $0.16

* Expects Q3 total billings to be in range of $343 million to $348 million compared to previously announced guidance of $372 million to $376 million

* Says board of directors has also authorized a $100 million increase to its existing share repurchase program

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $322.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
