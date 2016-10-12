FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Euroespes cancels deal with Red Apple Ventures
October 12, 2016 / 5:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Euroespes cancels deal with Red Apple Ventures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Euroespes SA :

* Said on Tuesday it had cancelled the agreement with Red Apple Ventures Ltd (Red Apple) signed on March 14, under which Red Apple was to buy a 15.5 percent stake in the company (860,616 shares)

* The value of the transaction ascended to 750,000 euros ($840,075.00), equivalent to 0.87 euro per share

* Additionally, on March 14 Euroespes signed two financing contracts with Red Apple and Green Apple Private Equity LLC for 250,000 euros and 3.0 million euros, respectively

* Due to the delay in the transaction by Red Apple, Euroespes decided to cancel the agreement

* On Oct 11 the company transferred 184,256 shares to Ramon Cacabelos Garcia for 0.87 euros per share

* Sells its 155,888 shares to International Agency for Brain Research and Aging SL (IABRA SL) for 0.87 euro per share to settle pending debt

Source text: bit.ly/2dPuUJe

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8928 euros Gdynia Newsroom

