10 months ago
BRIEF-PKO BP terminates credit agreements with Alma Market
October 12, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-PKO BP terminates credit agreements with Alma Market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Alma Market SA :

* Said on Tuesday that PKO BP SA terminated credit agreements with the company due to the risk of its bankruptcy

* PKO BP terminated multi-purpose credit line loan from June 27, 2013, investment loan from March 4, 2010 and investment loan from Sept. 24, 2007

* Said the termination of the loan agreement obliges the company to repay the entire amount of the debt within the period of notice, which together with the matured interest as at Oct. 3 amounts to total of 60.9 million zlotys ($15.95 million)

$1 = 3.8193 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

