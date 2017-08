Oct 12 (Reuters) - Silvercode Investments Socimi SA :

* Reported on Tuesday its H1 result with net sales growing to 3.9 million euros ($4.4 million) versus 3.2 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss narrows to 1.1 million euros versus loss of 1.6 million euros year ago

* Says at end of June has reached 51 percent of its FY 2016 net sales target presented in inscription document to MAB

Source text: bit.ly/2dKDTyz

Further company coverage: