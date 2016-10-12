FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF- Letus Capital buys 3.6 mln shares of Makora
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 12, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF- Letus Capital buys 3.6 mln shares of Makora

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Letus Capital SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it was allotted 3,622,300 shares of Makora Krosnienska Huta Szkla SA (Makora) following subscription

* Said it paid for 3,622,300 shares of Makora 1.45 million zlotys ($379,651) in total

* After registration of Makora's capital increase Letus Capital will hold 11.52 pct stake in Makora

* Makora Krosnienska Huta Szkla SA (in process of registration of new name: Angel Business Capital SA) plans to focus on investments in companies in innovation and new technologies sector

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:,

$1 = 3.8193 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.