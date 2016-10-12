BRIEF- Letus Capital buys 3.6 mln shares of Makora

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Letus Capital SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it was allotted 3,622,300 shares of Makora Krosnienska Huta Szkla SA (Makora) following subscription
* Said it paid for 3,622,300 shares of Makora 1.45 million zlotys ($379,651) in total
* After registration of Makora's capital increase Letus Capital will hold 11.52 pct stake in Makora
* Makora Krosnienska Huta Szkla SA (in process of registration of new name: Angel Business Capital SA) plans to focus on investments in companies in innovation and new technologies sector
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:,
$1 = 3.8193 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom