10 months ago
BRIEF-Arcelik to demerge domestic operations except R&D and production into Arcelik Pazarlama
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
October 12, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Arcelik to demerge domestic operations except R&D and production into Arcelik Pazarlama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Arcelik AS :

* Said on Tuesday that decided to carry out company's domestic operations other than R&D and production activities through a separate legal entity by partial demerger

* To transfer all assets and liabilities of dealer management, advertising and sponsorship activities, inventory and stock management, logistics management, guarantee service management, installation and service activities in the balance sheet without compromising the integrity of the business into Arçelik Pazarlama

* To have 100 percent ownership in Arçelik Pazarlama

* Partial demerger operations to be performed on the basis of company's financial statements dated 30.06.2016

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
