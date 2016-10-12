BRIEF-M&C board approves to buy control of Treofan

Oct 12 (Reuters) - M&C SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that the board approved to renounce the sale of its stake in Treofan and to acquire the shares in Treofan held by the other shareholders

* The decision was made due to the positive performance of Treofan in the first 8 months of 2016

* The price of the transaction will amount to 45 million euros ($50.40 million)

* The value of the whole share capital of Treofan corresponds to slightly over 80 million euros

