10 months ago
BRIEF-M&C board approves to buy control of Treofan
#Financials
October 12, 2016 / 8:51 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-M&C board approves to buy control of Treofan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - M&C SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that the board approved to renounce the sale of its stake in Treofan and to acquire the shares in Treofan held by the other shareholders

* The decision was made due to the positive performance of Treofan in the first 8 months of 2016

* The price of the transaction will amount to 45 million euros ($50.40 million)

* The value of the whole share capital of Treofan corresponds to slightly over 80 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8928 euros Gdynia Newsroom

