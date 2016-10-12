BRIEF-Hungary's Duna House says IPO could start this month -deputy chief executive

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Duna House Holding

* Hungary real estate agent Duna House says submitted request to National Bank of Hungary for initial public offering of shares

* Duna House deputy CEO Ferenc Mate tells Reuters that company awaiting approval by NBH "within days"

* IPO could start as soon as this month - deputy CEO

* New IPO could be similar size as suspended offering last year

* Duna House plans to strengthen regional presence

* Bought largest Polish real estate agent franchise Metrohouse recently

* Duna House not planning further significant company acquisitions in next 1-2 years -deputy CEO (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)