FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Russia's Dixy says Sept retail sales up 9.3 pct y/y
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 12, 2016 / 11:20 AM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's Dixy says Sept retail sales up 9.3 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Sept numbers, like-for-like details, CEO comment)

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russia's Dixy Group says:

* September retail revenue rose 9.3 percent year-on-year to 23.4 billion roubles ($376.05 million);

* Retail revenue growth falls from 12.1 percent in August;

* Jan-Sept total revenue grew 18.1 percent year-on-year to 233.2 billion roubles;

* Q3 total revenue increased 14 percent and amounted to 75 billion roubles;

* Q3 like-for-like sales up 4.2 percent year-on-year with number of tickets up 1.0 percent and average basket up 3.1 percent;

* Opened 16 new stores in Q3.

* "We continued with the major change of our operations and improvement of customer proposition... The company revised the major product categories delisting slow moving and inefficient items," Pedro Manuel Pereira Da Silva, Dixy Group President, said in a statement.

* "All those initiatives and optimization flows were done over a very short period of time and, as we expected, made an impact on the current trading," Da Silva said. Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.2255 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.