10 months ago
BRIEF-KNF approves IPO prospectus of Artifex Mundi
October 12, 2016 / 1:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-KNF approves IPO prospectus of Artifex Mundi

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Artifex Mundi:

* Plans to raise in its IPO between 10 million zlotys ($2.62 million) and 15 million zlotys, said the company in prospectus approved by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) on Wednesday

* It will offer up to 6,650,000 shares: up to 500,000 series C shares of new issue and up to 6,150,000 existing series B shares

* The offered shares will represent up to 63.33 pct in the company's increased capital

* The subscription period for individual investors runs from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21 and subscription period for the institutional investors runs from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27

* Says the final price and final number of offered shares will be established on Oct. 25 and the debut is planned for Nov.

* Plans to allocate the proceeds from IPO for development of its publishing business and joined projects with other developers as well as marketing campaigns

* The company's 2015 revenue was 17.5 million zlotys and net profit was 7.0 million zlotys

* In H1 2016 Artifex Mundi's revenue amounted to 10.6 million zlotys and net profit was 3.3 million zlotys

* Currently the company's games portfolio comprises over 40 games available in several languages

* The company submitted prospectus to KNF for approval in Aug.

Source text - bit.ly/2dkbSLg

$1 = 3.8193 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
