10 months ago
BRIEF-PZ Cormay receives subsidy for its project
October 13, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-PZ Cormay receives subsidy for its project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - PZ Cormay SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it received signed subsidy agreement from Polish Agency for Enterprise Development (PARP)

* Under the agreement the company will receive 20.0 million zloty ($5.24 million) subsidy for its project concerning the first production implementation of new generation diagnostic analyzers (hematological and biochemical) with a dedicated line of reagents

* The total value of the project is 43.6 million zlotys

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.8193 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
