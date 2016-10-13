FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Bridge Management's main shareholder launches tender offer for company
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 13, 2016 / 9:26 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Bridge Management's main shareholder launches tender offer for company

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Bridge Management SpA :

* Said on Wednesday its main shareholder, Bridge Management & Co Srl, will launch a voluntary tender offer on 183,032 of the company's shares, representing 28.6 percent of its share capital

* The price for Bridge Management SpA shares is 2.9 euros ($3.25) per tendered share

* Bridge Management & Co Srl holds 456,520 of the company's shares, representing 71.4 percent of its share capital

* Bridge Management & Co Srl does not intend to restore the company's free float if it reaches a stake of more than 90 percent

* At the end of the tender offer, Bridge Management & Co Srl will ask the company's board to decide on the delisting of the company

* Bridge Management & Co Srl will not avail itself of the right to buy the remaining shares in the company if it reaches a stake of more than 90 percent

* The aim of the tender offer is to allow minority shareholders to disinvest, taking into consideration the current volatility and instability of financial markets

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8928 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.