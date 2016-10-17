FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BUZZ-S&W more cautious overseas earners post Brexit vote jumps
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 17, 2016 / 10:20 AM / 10 months ago

BUZZ-S&W more cautious overseas earners post Brexit vote jumps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Smith & Williamson's Tineke Frikkee upping holdings in companies exposed to UK domestic demand with a view that the rally in overseas earnings post-Brexit vote may be poised for pause.

** PM sold some shares in dollar-earner Diageo (up by a fifth since Brexit vote) last week (had increased holding post vote ); also let some Burberry holding go (top UK blue-chip performer ex-miners post vote, up ~40%)

** Bought into Marks and Spencer (eyeing H1 results Nov 8) and Debenhams post vote (switched out of Next which added to post vote ); flags DEB 6.5% div yield, strong B/S, FCF cover beats BP, Shell

Performance chart: reut.rs/2e6CJZr

** Depressed share prices/devaluation of sterling could mean more M&A in UK; PM sees BRBY, DEB, even M&S as takeover targets

** PM bought more Capita (FCF yield 10% - even if that halves still good); Consensus bearish: StarMine's ARM model, a measure of change in analyst sentiment, shows Capita strongly out of favour with sellside, scoring 5 out of max 100

** Still holds easyJet (with ARM score of 1, worst on FTSE 100 )

** Frikkee runs S&W's UK Equity Income Fund (RM: tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.