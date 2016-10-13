FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BrainCool buys all assets of American medical cooling company Benechill
October 13, 2016 / 2:01 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-BrainCool buys all assets of American medical cooling company Benechill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - BrainCool AB (publ) :

* Says has acquired the entire business of Benechill Inc through an asset deal

* Transaction, with a total purchase of 19 million Swedish crowns ($2.20 million), will be settled in cash and new shares, of which major part is in shares

* More than half the purchase price is financed by a stock issue of new BrainCool shares

* Around 700,000 new shares will be issued (with a corresponding value of 14.7 crowns / share), representing a dilution of three per cent

Source text: bit.ly/2dPaYJD

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.6231 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

