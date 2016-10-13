BRIEF-BrainCool buys all assets of American medical cooling company Benechill

Oct 13 (Reuters) - BrainCool AB (publ) :

* Says has acquired the entire business of Benechill Inc through an asset deal

* Transaction, with a total purchase of 19 million Swedish crowns ($2.20 million), will be settled in cash and new shares, of which major part is in shares

* More than half the purchase price is financed by a stock issue of new BrainCool shares

* Around 700,000 new shares will be issued (with a corresponding value of 14.7 crowns / share), representing a dilution of three per cent

