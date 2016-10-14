FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Altice acquires 5.21 pct of SFR shares
October 14, 2016 / 5:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Altice acquires 5.21 pct of SFR shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Altice Nv Altice N.V. (Euronext: ATC & ATCB) announces that it has agreed to acquire an aggregate number of 23,072,805 SFR Group shares in private off-market transactions (representing 5.21% of outstanding SFR Group shares). In consideration for these acquisitions, Altice NV will deliver to the sellers an aggregate number of 36,916,488 common shares A which it held previously as treasury shares, reflecting an exchange ratio of 8 Altice common shares A for 5 SFR Group shares.

Following settlement of these transactions, Altice will hold directly and indirectly 82.94% of the capitaland 82.93% of the voting rights of SFR Group.

Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)

