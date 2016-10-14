FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Turk Telekom says development about Ojer Telekom has no impact on company's operations
October 14, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Turk Telekom says development about Ojer Telekom has no impact on company's operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Turk Telekomunikasyon :

* Said on Thursday that doesn't expect news on media related to one of company's shareholders Ojer Telekomünikasyon (OTAS) to have any impact on daily operations, commitments or liabilities

* Financing agreements signed by Türk Telekomünikasyon and its subsidiaries do not include cross default provisions in relation to its shareholders missing their payments on their liabilities

* OTAS is not guarantor for any of company's financing agreements

* company does not have any guarantee or pledge in favor of OTAS

