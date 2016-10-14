FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungarian real estate agent Duna House details IPO
#Financials
October 14, 2016 / 8:36 AM / 10 months ago

Hungarian real estate agent Duna House details IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) -

* Hungarian real estate agent Duna House to issue 150,000 - 600,000 shares in IPO - statement

* Shares can be bought Oct 17-27, sale can be suspended at any time after Oct. 20 if 150,000 shares already sold

* Shares have face value 50 forints, pricing between 3,900 forints and 5,250 forints

* Up to 75,000 shares can be bought at 10 percent discount

* Private placement of 750,000 shares planned, can be lowered if public offering oversubscribed

* Public offering planned at initial 150,000 shares

* In total, up to 900,000 shares can be sold out of Duna House's 3,060,000 ordinary shares

* Final price to be set two days after IPO closes, trading to start 2-4 weeks thereafter

* Expects total revenue from IPO between 585 million forints ($2.15 million) and 4.725 billion forints

* Up to 1.5 bln forints capital hike planned along with a maximum 3.225 bln forint exit

* Duna House plans rapid organic development in Poland, Hungary - CEO ($1 = 271.8000 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
