FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Board of BPI welcomes Caixabank's bid, but says bank's value is higher
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 14, 2016 / 10:21 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Board of BPI welcomes Caixabank's bid, but says bank's value is higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Banco BPI SA :

* Said on Thursday that its board of directors considers Caixabank's takeover bid timely and friendly as it enhances BPI's capacity to face challenges and opportunities of the banking sector

* Caixabank has offered 1.134 euro per BPI's share , the board of BPI estimates bank's valuation at 1.38 euro ($1.55) per share

* BPI's board considers it difficult to determine the price due to certain factors, including uncertainty on time frame and terms in which the value of bank's stake in BFA can be monetized, increasing capital requirements, uncertainty on the impact from new minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL)

Source text: bit.ly/2dRZ166

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8928 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.