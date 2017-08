PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - French market regulator AMF said on Friday it was informed by billionaire Patrick Drahi's Altice telecoms group about the intention to file an appeal against its decision to block all-share buyout offer for SFR.

"We have just been informed by Altice of its intention to appeal against our decision of non-compliance," AMF spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters.

Altice declined to comment. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Michel Rose)