Oct 15 (Reuters) - Banco Popolare Sc

* Banco Popolare CEO says will report a loss for 2016 financial year due to loan writedowns requested by the European Central Bank.

* The ECB asked for the loan writedowns as part of its agreement to approve Banco Popolare's planned merger with Banca Popolare di Milano. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)