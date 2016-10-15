FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Vodafone Egypt and Etisalat request Egypt 4G licences - regulator
October 15, 2016 / 8:00 PM / 10 months ago

Vodafone Egypt and Etisalat request Egypt 4G licences - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Vodafone Egypt and Etisalat have requested fourth-generation mobile phone service licences in Egypt, an official at the telecom regulator said on Saturday.

"Meetings are ongoing between the two companies and the regulator," the official said.

Egypt is selling four 4G licences as part of a long-awaited plan to reform the telecoms sector and raise money for stretched government finances.

The country's three existing mobile phone operators - Orange, Vodafone and Etisalat - initially all turned down the 4G licences saying the amount of spectrum on offer was not sufficient to allow them to offer the service efficiently. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

