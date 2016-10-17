FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Ruch Chorzow announces change in shareholding structure
October 17, 2016 / 9:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ruch Chorzow announces change in shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17(Reuters) - Ruch Chorzow SA :

* Said on Friday that as the result of the capital increase, Palau Sp. z o.o. acquired 5.38 pct shares in Ruch Chorzow

* Before the transaction Palau Sp. z o.o. did not own any shares of Ruch Chorzow

* Said on Friday that as the result of the private subscription of series "S" shares of Ruch Chorzow, Ruch Chorzow Foundation owns 4.30 pct of stake in the company

* Before the transaction Ruch Chorzow Foundation did not own any Ruch Chorzow shares

Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

