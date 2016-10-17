FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Logo Yazilim shareholders EAS Solutions and Logo Teknoloji to decrease stake in company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Logo Yazilim :

* Shareholder EAS Solutions initiate the selling process of Class B shares with a nominal value of 6.0 million lira, or 24 percent of the share capital of the Company

* Logo Teknoloji initiates selling process of Class B shares with a nominal value of 1.5 million lira, or approximately 6 percent of the share capital of the Company

* In addition, EAS Solutions declares that it may sell further Class B shares with a nominal value of up to 2.0 million lira or 8% of the capital of the Company and Logo Teknoloji also declares that it may sell further Class B shares with a nominal value of up to 500,000 lira or 2% of the share capital of the Company

* EAS Solutions and Logo Teknoloji appoint Citigroup Global Markets Limited and Ak Yatrm Menkul Deerler as the intermediary institutions to conduct this transaction.

