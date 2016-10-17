FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Emlak Konut reports Jan-Sept sales of 4.17 bln lira (excluding VAT)
October 17, 2016 / 7:36 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Emlak Konut reports Jan-Sept sales of 4.17 bln lira (excluding VAT)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Emlak Konut GYO :

* Said on Friday that company has reached an amount of 4.17 billion lira ($1.37 billion) (excluding VAT) sales value between 1 January- 30 September 2016 in return for the sales of 5,833 units (including presales)

* The number of unit sales (including presales) in September have been realized as 534 and sales value of these units has reached at 443.2 million lira (excluding VAT).

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.0500 liras Gdynia Newsroom

