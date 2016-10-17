BRIEF-Geotrekk announces new strategy

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Geotrekk SA :

* Said on Friday that its management board adopted goals of its' new strategy concerning new areas of business

* These goals under will become a part of its 2017-2020 strategic plan

* Under the new strategy, the company aims to become a leader in niche specializations, including elektro-mobile branch, electric vehicles recharge infrastructure and drone-related services

* Plans to acquire innovative projects concerning electric vehicles recharge

* Plans to cooperate with Sky Invent Sp. z o.o. that is engaged in solutions development for drone specialised gear

