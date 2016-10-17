BRIEF-Ping An Insurance Group Co says 9-mnth gross premium income of Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance was RMB127.43 bln

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co Of China Ltd :

* 9-month accumulated gross premium income for ping an property & casualty insurance co of china rmb127.43 billion

* 9-mnth gross premium income of ping an annuity insurance company of china rmb12.54 billion

* 9-Mnth gross premiums income for ping an life insurance company of china, ltd. rmb218.49 billion

* 9-Mnth gross premium income for ping an health insurance company of china, ltd. rmb607.3 million