10 months ago
October 17, 2016 / 12:56 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ping An Insurance Group Co says 9-mnth gross premium income of Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance was RMB127.43 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co Of China Ltd :

* 9-month accumulated gross premium income for ping an property & casualty insurance co of china rmb127.43 billion

* 9-mnth gross premium income of ping an annuity insurance company of china rmb12.54 billion

* 9-Mnth gross premiums income for ping an life insurance company of china, ltd. rmb218.49 billion

* 9-Mnth gross premium income for ping an health insurance company of china, ltd. rmb607.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

